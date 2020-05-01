Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52904676_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Rays trade for Indians’ Francisco Lindor would ‘level playing field’ with Yankees - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The Cleveland Indians spent part of last winter shopping star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who can become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Tweets