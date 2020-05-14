New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom reached untouchable level in second Cy Young season
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 4m
Jacob deGrom hit another gear in July of the 2019 season. In five starts, he gave up four runs and registered 46 strikeouts. DeGrom faced 129 batters, gave up a single home run and 21 hits. The
Tweets
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Watch the Muppets at the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2014... https://t.co/VQQrnqIcuCBlogger / Podcaster
-
48 years ago today Willie Mays made his return to the Big 🍎. This #TBT is brought to you by @Hyundai.Official Team Account
-
Jason Bay or Mike Baxter... Either one works... #LFGMWho is the first player that comes to mind when you see this photo? https://t.co/wO39FRUuiiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Awood45: I refuse to judge someone I don’t really know off of one comment but damn this statement is just so stupid lol https://t.co/RoLeSVKEiFBlogger / Podcaster
-
Roger Cedeno also stole 4 bases for the #Mets on this date in 1999. The other two times a Met stole 4 bases in a game were both by Vince Coleman: June 26, 1992 June 23, 1993 @Metsmerized @Mets #LGM#OTD in 2009, David Wright stole 4 bases in the @Mets' 7-4 win over the Giants on the road. It was just the 4th time in #Mets history that a player recorded 4 stolen bases in a game, & first since Roger Cedeno in 1999. @Metsmerized #LGM https://t.co/S5WUjs3KJIBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you're still a fan of @stoolpresidente after he called Fauci a "midget ****" and without evidence accused him of insider trading, please do me a favor and click unfollow 👋Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets