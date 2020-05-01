Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52908549_thumbnail

MLB Proposal: Positive Covid-19 Test Would Not Stop Play

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 30s

According to Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal, a positive Covid-19 test would not shutdown Major League Baseball, under the current proposal.Diamond also notes that the proposal from M

Tweets