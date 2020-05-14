Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52908595_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #25: Mel Ott

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Before PEDs became a thing in baseball, hitting 500 homeruns actually meant something.  In fact over the first 120 year or so of professional baseball, only 15 players reached that mark (compared to 12 since).  So when Mel Ott hit 511 for the New...

Tweets