Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
41051329_thumbnail

Handling players who plan to sit out will be extremely important aspect of MLB talks

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 31s

Initial talks between Major League Baseball and the Players' Association on Tuesday did not include a specific proposal for how to handle players who do not want to participate this year because of health and safety concerns.

Tweets