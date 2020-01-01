Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog

Get to know Mets prospect Josh Wolf, who has been compared to Walker Buehler

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Josh Wolf, the Mets' second-round pick (53rd overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft, is a 19-year-old power right-hander who is among the top 10 prospects in New York's system.

Tweets