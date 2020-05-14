Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52911519_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1977 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hmmmm…..did they know?   We all like Jerry Koosman and all, but I feel like in April 1977 the Mets had another pretty good pitcher. But by the end of the year, we were in The Darkest Timeline and we’re hyping Joe Torre.

Tweets