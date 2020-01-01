Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets hitting coach Chili Davis explains what Pete Alonso must do to improve on outstanding rookie season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 37s

On Baseball Night in New York: Living Room Edition, Mets hitting coach Chili Davis joins the crew. Among the topics discussed with Davis is how slugger Pete Alonso can improve upon his breakout 53-homer rookie season.

