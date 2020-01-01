New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: Rob Manfred has 'great confidence' deal can be reached with players
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 16s
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
Tweets
-
Hey, he’s wearing a Mets cap! Out Of Touch | Kevin James Short Film https://t.co/cpSfZY6OOD via @YouTubeMisc
-
RT @DTrainMLB: Art gave me the award for Bay Area best player in high school at the A’s game and then remember when he managed Mets. I was truly honored just to be around him to talk baseball and life . Truly a good man my prayers goes out to him and his family https://t.co/fPXXh8Ot5gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: Our thoughts are with the Howe family during this difficult time. https://t.co/xEiHJvIjZjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey @DBetances68, how ya feeling?Super Fan
-
Less than 5 of each just added to the site: https://t.co/zrT3lTAEd2Super Fan
-
Interesting to hear Mets' hitting coach Chili Davis say on BNNY that he prefers "natural" McNeil _i.e, higher average, as opposed to second-half power-hitter: "He enjoys the power part. I don't really care about the power as much as he does."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets