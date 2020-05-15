New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets manager Art Howe in ICU with coronavirus - New York Daily News
by: Adrian Covert — NY Daily News 12s
Howe told Houston's KPRC that despite his hospital stay, he is starting to feel better.
Tweets
-
Hey, he’s wearing a Mets cap! Out Of Touch | Kevin James Short Film https://t.co/cpSfZY6OOD via @YouTubeMisc
-
RT @DTrainMLB: Art gave me the award for Bay Area best player in high school at the A’s game and then remember when he managed Mets. I was truly honored just to be around him to talk baseball and life . Truly a good man my prayers goes out to him and his family https://t.co/fPXXh8Ot5gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: Our thoughts are with the Howe family during this difficult time. https://t.co/xEiHJvIjZjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hey @DBetances68, how ya feeling?Super Fan
-
Less than 5 of each just added to the site: https://t.co/zrT3lTAEd2Super Fan
-
Interesting to hear Mets' hitting coach Chili Davis say on BNNY that he prefers "natural" McNeil _i.e, higher average, as opposed to second-half power-hitter: "He enjoys the power part. I don't really care about the power as much as he does."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets