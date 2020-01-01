Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Ex-MLB manager Howe in ICU with coronavirus

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7m

Art Howe, who played in the major leagues before embarking on a managerial career with the Astros, Athletics and Mets, is hospitalized in intensive care due to the coronavirus, he confirmed to Houston TV station KPRC 2 on Thursday.

