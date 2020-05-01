Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Art Howe, manager of ‘Moneyball’ Oakland A’s teams, in intensive care with coronavirus - oregonlive.com

by: The Associated Press | Oregon Live 3m

Howe, 73, has 1,129 wins as an MLB manager. He was played by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the movie.

