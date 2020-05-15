New York Mets
Reliving History: 1986 New York Mets
by: Chris Larson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1m
The 1986 New York Mets were a special team that dominated the regular season and went onto win a World Series. Find out more about the team here.
