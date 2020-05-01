Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52922323_thumbnail

Bob Watson, former Yankees GM and Astros star, dies at 74 - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Bob Watson became the first black general manager to win a World Series when the New York Yankees grabbed the title in 1996.

Tweets