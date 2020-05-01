Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com

Coronavirus update: Pumping the brakes on college football; MLB, NBA and NHL plans take shape? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10s

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 4.4 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 1.4 million in the U.S.

Tweets