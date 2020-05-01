Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52925646_thumbnail

Phillies’ Bryce Harper on Rays’ Blake Snell’s comments: ‘Somebody’s gotta say it’ - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

Phillies star Bryce Harper is siding with Rays pitcher Blake Snell when it comes to MLB’s money war.

Tweets