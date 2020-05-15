New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #26: Larry Jones
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
As a Mets fan does this hurt to say that Larry Jones is an Immortal? No, not at all. Jones may have killed the Mets at the plate, but he was never an a-hole (like Utley or Rocker). Jones was one of the greatest offensive switch hitters the game...
