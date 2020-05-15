Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #26: Larry Jones

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

As a Mets fan does this hurt to say that Larry Jones is an Immortal?  No, not at all.  Jones may have killed the Mets at the plate, but he was never an a-hole (like Utley or Rocker). Jones was one of the greatest offensive switch hitters the game...

