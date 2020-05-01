New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No, the Mets Do Not Have a Good Designated Hitter Situation
by: Craig Edwards — FanGraphs 17s
The Mets are probably fine at DH compared to NL teams. That's still not good.
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: Keith Hernandez explains how an in-game phone call to his brother during Game 6 of the 1986 NLCS inspired his clutch double in the ninth: https://t.co/1lMO4IPLRz https://t.co/nlMOkYN1EYTV / Radio Personality
-
Latest Metrospective: Keith Hernandez joins @thePeteyMac and me to chat life in isolation, what he's looking forward to from the Mets in 2020, and which all-time great Jeff McNeil reminds him of: https://t.co/cFqCx1rMYFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @espn: Four years ago today, Rougned Odor punched Jose Bautista and started a historic brawl in Texas 💥Blogger / Podcaster
-
Few teams seem as poised to take advantage of the universal DH than the Mets, home to many bat-first dudes with bad gloves. But ultimately, writes @craigjedwards, New York is in the same boat as the rest of the NL when it comes to that extra lineup spot. https://t.co/0oJ2t0wVouBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes sir. Keep going bro!Patience, and a calm mind. We will be back soon 🤙🏽 @PitchingNinja @STR0 https://t.co/LOfs5kSfmyPlayer
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: Want to send best wishes on behalf of our entire organization to former @Mets manager Art Howe who is in a Houston hospital battling COVID-19. Never have met a nicer man.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets