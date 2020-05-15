Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52931368_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1978 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

We have finally made it to yearbooks I actually own!   My favorite, as it is my first, the 1978 Yearbook.  Take a look folks.  The next time you are complaining that the Mets don’t spend money, take a look at what I was dealing with in 1978….and it...

Tweets