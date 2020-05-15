Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52932935_thumbnail

Best Mets By Number: 46

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

Somehow, nobody wore 46 until 1979???? Very slim pickings here…but in 2008 when you had one game for your life, you chose to start this guy, and it was the right move.

Tweets