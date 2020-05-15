New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Pirates at Mets 5-15-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog …
Tweets
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: Hoping my book brings a smile to @Mets fans in this crazy time. Over the pages you will hear from my Mets family, from Torre, Terry, Kid, Mookie, John Franco, Davey & more. You can get “Mr. Met” on Tuesday. I think it will make you laugh & even cry. 📘👉 https://t.co/REGqjXBCW8 https://t.co/RTYVoDRwYCSuper Fan
-
RT @GregWWoods: I’ll keep my job at The Mercury for now, but I am trying to find a job elsewhere, so if any employers are interested: https://t.co/69MemSbiVxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 05/15/1992: 3-time Gold Glove Award-winner John Olerud made this play! @1990sBaseball https://t.co/DgBQAsAvWq https://t.co/p8pAqXstghBlogger / Podcaster
-
An additional 29 wins would currently have Jacob deGrom tied with Al Leiter for sixth-most wins in @Mets history with 95. #Mets #LGMOut of the 80 starts in which Jacob deGrom has allowed one run or no runs, he received a no-decision in 29 of them.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Pete_Alonso20: @TMSutton42 @Fathead @Mets You have no idea how cool this is for me. As a kid, I had pictures of babe Ruth, Shoeless Joe Jackson, and Mike Piazza. I was in those same shoes not too long ago. I hope your son has a very happy birthday and never stops loving the game of baseball 🤙🏼💪🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 05/15/2009: protecting a 2-run lead in the 9th inning, James Loney made this great play! The Dodgers held on to win it 6-4. Check out this amazin’ interview that Mat Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) did with him (@james__loney) for @Metsmerized https://t.co/lmm3qFF6Ud https://t.co/qf0G7jczuGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets