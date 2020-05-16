Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Tales of the Duck Knight: Matt Harvey continues to roll in second half

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 54s

Haven’t done one of these in a while (hey NBA2K is a better game) but let’s check back in with the AL West leading Long Island Ducks and our favorite virtual pitcher Matt Harvey! It is September 11, 2020 and the Ducks have an 18.5 game lead. Hey, I...

