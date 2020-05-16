New York Mets
Tales of the Duck Knight: Matt Harvey continues to roll in second half
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54s
Haven’t done one of these in a while (hey NBA2K is a better game) but let’s check back in with the AL West leading Long Island Ducks and our favorite virtual pitcher Matt Harvey! It is September 11, 2020 and the Ducks have an 18.5 game lead. Hey, I...
Tweets
#Mets #Yankees #Baseball fans join me TOMORROW for an #amazin virtual experience with @WizardWorld . Looking forward to having some fun with #baseball fans everywhere. @Mets @Yankees @MABCelebrity . Click the link for more info https://t.co/1m7jUWkW0iRetired Player
Attn. Mets Fans: @thestrokes have a new song for you to pass the time without baseball https://t.co/uHoyBnD12jTV / Radio Network
Hitting lesson with Rachel Balkovec @MLBNetworkHow has technology impacted the way we teach hitting? @Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec joined BK to discuss that and more on Thursday's digital edition of #MLBNow. Full - https://t.co/yqpxo74zOy https://t.co/v2pAbQMtSqBeat Writer / Columnist
#OTD in 2015, Jacob deGrom tossed 6 innings of one-run ball & went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in the @Mets' 14-1 win over the Brewers at home. It was the 1st time a #Mets pitcher went at least 6 innings & collected 3 hits at the plate since Tom Glavine in 2006.Blogger / Podcaster
A trio of #Postseason slugfests for your Saturday! 10:30am ET - 1997 #WorldSeries Game 3: @Marlins and @Indians! 2:00pm ET - 1999 #NLCS Game 6: @Mets vs @Braves 5:00pm ET - 2002 #WorldSeries Game 2: @Angels vs @SFGiantsTV / Radio Network
New York Mets: How a Shortened Season Affects Free Agency https://t.co/JmIOHRClqdBlogger / Podcaster
