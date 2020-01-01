Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
52946705_thumbnail

Strawberry Hits First Career Home Run

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6m

5/16/83: Mets rookie Darryl Strawberry belts his first major league home run in the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium. Chec...

Tweets