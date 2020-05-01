New York Mets
Blake Snell And All Baseball Players Are Human Beings Who Can Get Sick And Die
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Recently, Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell made some waves with his commentary about being asked to return to play during the COVID19 pandemic. During the video, Snell spoke about his fears about con…
I happen to agree. Ask me tomorrow and I might sing a different song.It’s time for owners and players to step up to the plate ... together. This is a huge opportunity for the game of baseball to take a huge leap forward and show leadership. We are in unprecedented times. https://t.co/F8iMqTVybyMisc
I was pretty impressed reading MLB owners health proposal it was well thought out and addresses many concerns. I know there are money issues to hammer out but this is a great first step by MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @ellesep: As a baseball fan and a union member I’m with the players and don’t think they should have to compromise further on $$ to come back and play https://t.co/5Sq4SrkzA8Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NBCNewsTHINK: Baseball players deserve better than MLB's proposal to restart the season mid-pandemic, writes @ellesep Owners are asking players to put their long-term health at risk for massive pay cuts, just so we can be amused: https://t.co/yQFFczH6ieBeat Writer / Columnist
In a word, not a fan. @HermEdwards, on the #NFL incentivizing the hiring of minority coaches & GMs with draft considerations. @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
RT @keithedwards: I hate how accurate this isBeat Writer / Columnist
