New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: League sends 67-page health and safety protocol document to union
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
Tweets
-
I happen to agree. Ask me tomorrow and I might sing a different song.It’s time for owners and players to step up to the plate ... together. This is a huge opportunity for the game of baseball to take a huge leap forward and show leadership. We are in unprecedented times. https://t.co/F8iMqTVybyMisc
-
I was pretty impressed reading MLB owners health proposal it was well thought out and addresses many concerns. I know there are money issues to hammer out but this is a great first step by MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ellesep: As a baseball fan and a union member I’m with the players and don’t think they should have to compromise further on $$ to come back and play https://t.co/5Sq4SrkzA8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NBCNewsTHINK: Baseball players deserve better than MLB's proposal to restart the season mid-pandemic, writes @ellesep Owners are asking players to put their long-term health at risk for massive pay cuts, just so we can be amused: https://t.co/yQFFczH6ieBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In a word, not a fan. @HermEdwards, on the #NFL incentivizing the hiring of minority coaches & GMs with draft considerations. @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @keithedwards: I hate how accurate this isBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets