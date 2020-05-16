Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52949192_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1979 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 43s

The 1979 Mets.  Lee Mazzilli hit .303 15 and 79 which is like the Triple Crown of Metsdom.  Take a look at the team stats….the darkest timeline.

Tweets