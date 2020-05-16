New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Coronavirus Filler: The 1979 Mets Yearbook
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 43s
The 1979 Mets. Lee Mazzilli hit .303 15 and 79 which is like the Triple Crown of Metsdom. Take a look at the team stats….the darkest timeline.
Tweets
-
I happen to agree. Ask me tomorrow and I might sing a different song.It’s time for owners and players to step up to the plate ... together. This is a huge opportunity for the game of baseball to take a huge leap forward and show leadership. We are in unprecedented times. https://t.co/F8iMqTVybyMisc
-
I was pretty impressed reading MLB owners health proposal it was well thought out and addresses many concerns. I know there are money issues to hammer out but this is a great first step by MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ellesep: As a baseball fan and a union member I’m with the players and don’t think they should have to compromise further on $$ to come back and play https://t.co/5Sq4SrkzA8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NBCNewsTHINK: Baseball players deserve better than MLB's proposal to restart the season mid-pandemic, writes @ellesep Owners are asking players to put their long-term health at risk for massive pay cuts, just so we can be amused: https://t.co/yQFFczH6ieBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In a word, not a fan. @HermEdwards, on the #NFL incentivizing the hiring of minority coaches & GMs with draft considerations. @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @keithedwards: I hate how accurate this isBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets