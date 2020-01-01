New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets host Pirates on MLB The Show
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
See how Jacob deGrom and the Mets fared against the Pirates in Game 45 of the virtual season on MLB The Show 20.
Tweets
-
Pin this tweet@PJHughes45 Things that happen on Twitter are mostly bad.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JoshuaKusnick: This will happen https://t.co/0sMUF7ymMbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DMSchreibman5: Love this company. It’s a vibe. @HDMHApparel @STR0Player
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: @mnioannou Technically, it’s not mine, but when my wife was pregnant with my son, I got a bunch of the 2013 Mets to sign a Mets onesie for my son. Turner and Murphy went out of their way to help, and Murphy gave me a batting practice ball to teach my son to play.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WeinBinderPod: NEW EPISODE! We sit down with former MLB pitcher @FiggieNY to talk all things Mets & MLB! https://t.co/mhYSh395HGBlogger / Podcaster
-
This aligns with reporting from Press Connects a few weeks back: “The New York #Mets have said if the contraction takes place, they would move Brooklyn from the NY-Penn to the Eastern League, a move that would leave Binghamton without an affiliate.” https://t.co/Xgqk7POKpuSource: Mets will lose the Rookie Level Kingsport Mets and Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Brooklyn Cyclones will be the Mets Double-A affiliate going forward.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets