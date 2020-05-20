Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

2000 Game Recap: Someone Named Bubba Carpenter Beats Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

Once again, Rick Reed allowed two earned (or fewer) over seven innings. Once again, he was dominating this time striking out 10 batters. Only this time, it wasn’t good enough for the Mets. Wh…

Tweets