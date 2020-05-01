New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Simulated Recap: Mets deGrominate Pirates
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
Most teams don’t have a chance against Jacob deGrom. That goes double for a team as bad as the Pittsburgh Pirates. When deGrom gets run support, things turn ugly for the other team. When Pete…
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: "It began with Lucas Duda missing a pick at first base during infield practice, the ball careening into my chest." From the Press Box: #Mets' Game 5 World Series loss in 2015 was sweet and bittersweet for @AlbaneseLaura — https://t.co/WebQxyFFDH https://t.co/q8ylatvAd9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @htb_tarofukuda: @nagasabo @JoseMota05 @MichaelGarofola @saya_nomura @Mets @Rockies 吉井コーチは著者コーチング論の中で、大谷翔平選手については、とにかく「邪魔をしない」ことを心がけたそうです。大谷選手は、自ら課題を見つけ、自ら修正できたそうです。また日本時代の、投手としての大谷選手の完成度は、まだ３割と語り、伸び代の大きさにも期待していました。#motanomura⚾️ https://t.co/zIB9PpDT0YBlogger / Podcaster
-
Book review time. Recommending “Sapiens” - it provides a great perspective of how we got here and perhaps we are going as a species. On deck, “Handsome Johnny,” which profiles the life of mobster Johnny Rosselli.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Might be wrong, but I think we bought the plant from ETFree Agent
-
Congratulations Class of 2020!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SteveCarell: Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets