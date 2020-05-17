New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets PR guru Jay Horwitz gives ultimate insider look at 1986 World Series
by: Jay Horwitz — New York Post 1m
Longtime Mets public relations director Jay Horwitz gives readers a look at the Mets from the inside in his book “Mr. Met: How a Sports-Mad Kid From Jersey Became Like Family to Generations of Big
Tweets
-
An insider's look at the #Mets' 1986 World Series win https://t.co/iChgI0prl9Blogger / Podcaster
-
By the way, this was the final baseball broadcast of Keith Jackson’s remarkable career #LGMTV / Radio Personality
-
Jesse Orosco threw 54 pitches in that game after throwing 24 the day before. Wonder when the last time a closer did that in consecutive days? #LGM Orosco threw 117 pitches in the NLCS and then 71 more in the #WorldSeries.TV / Radio Personality
-
the most relatable tweetEverytime you think I’m cool... this is what I look like when I read Twitter. https://t.co/49NA5y7kE8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Double D's ... deGrom and distractions. What did you think I meant? https://t.co/jv5UQMa190Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BryanCranston: I played in charity softball games with Fred Willard. Once after I had a bad day at the plate, Fred put his arm around me and said, “Have you thought about turning the bat around?” I laughed, and immediately felt better. That was Fred - Hilarious and caring. Miss you, my friend.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets