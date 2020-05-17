Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Tales of the Duck Knight: pretend baseball gets as boring as real baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Wow, MLB The Show really is a great sim.  Today we’ll cover TWO Matt Harvey outings, because nothing interesting happened in either….just like real baseball. In our first quick recap….the Ducks won their 102nd.   Matt went 6 innings, 6Ks and a run.  A

