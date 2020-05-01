Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52961421_thumbnail

MMO Top 5 Prospects: Shortstop

by: Steve Schaeffler Mets Merized Online 4m

No 5. William LugoBats/Throws: R/R Age: 18Acquired: Signed as international free agent in 20182019 Stats: 176 PA, .158/.280/.219, 6 2B, 1 HR, 14 RBI, 1 SB, 4 CS, 21 BB, 46 KSigned in 2018

Tweets