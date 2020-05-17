Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Best Mets By Number: 48

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I’m such an idiot.  I was going down the list and I was like…hmmm maybe this guy, maybe that guy, and then….OH YEAH lol.  He will be the last Met to wear it. The One True Ace.  Jake, tell Matt, Noah, Steven and Zack I said hi.

