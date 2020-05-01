Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
52967503_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Mets Can’t Complete Sweep

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

The Mets just couldn’t complete the sweep of the Pirates. Marcus Stroman didn’t last five even though he allowed just three runs. The Mets could only muster a Pete Alonso RBI single in …

Tweets