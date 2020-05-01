Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
48299946_thumbnail

Quick Hits: Howe, Johnson, Boras, Wright

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 2m

After five days in hospital, Art Howe is back at home and continuing to recover from a COVID-19 diagnosis.  The &hellip;

Tweets

  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 55m
    Kevin James chose this Mets cap to wear in his short film https://t.co/luUEJ5VfbP
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 1h
    Drove around today was up in Mohegan Lake buying some office desk furniture for the house since I am working from home and could not believe people without masks. I'd say two thirds of people I saw had no masks. C'mon people get with the program.....
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 1h
    Watching Jordan special past few weeks was awesome--The other 2 athletes that would make a great special with inside footage--Babe Ruth and Ali ...To me those are the 3 most prolific icons of the 20th Century in Sports. Of course, who knows if that footage exists?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 1h
    Honestly I never knew Steve Kerr stuff about his dad. Very emotional segment.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 1h
    I’ll just say this about the #LastDance tonight, @RealDDP deserved that chair shot from Rodman.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 1h
    I am the Michael Jordan of ordering late night pizza. I never would’ve made the mistake of ordering pizza in Utah. That’s like passing the ball to Dickie Simpkins.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • More Mets Tweets