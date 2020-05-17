New York Mets
Ex-Mets manager Art Howe released from hospital amid coronavirus battle
by: Associated Press — New York Post 5m
HOUSTON — Former major league manager and infielder Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday after a stay in intensive care because of the coronavirus. “Relief, back in my own bedroom.
