Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52971268_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mascots Banned In MLB’s Proposal to Players

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 1m

Good Morning, Mets fans!Latest Mets News Jay Horwitz was interviewed about his new book on NBC.Mascots, like Mr.Met, are forbidden to appear under MLB's proposal to the players.Former

Tweets