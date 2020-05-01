Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52971729_thumbnail

Coronavirus unlikely to impact Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton’s opt-out decision - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 11s

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, recovering from a calf strain suffered in spring training, can opt out of his contract following the 2020 season.

Tweets