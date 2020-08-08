Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52893108_thumbnail

5 middle infield prospects Mets could target in 2020 MLB Draft

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 48s

With the 2020 MLB Draft scheduled for June 10 and the Mets selecting at No. 19 in the first round, could they go for a middle infielder? If they do, here's five who could be perfect fits...

Tweets