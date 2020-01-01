Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Gov. Andrew Cuomo encourages local sports teams to plan reopening without fans: 'New York State will help'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

The plan currently being discussed by MLB and the players revolves around as many teams as possible opening the season in their home ballparks without fans in attendance.

