Cuomo Encourages New York Sports Teams To Plan Reopenings Without Fans
John Jackson
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that major sports teams in New York can plan to reopen without fans."I also have been encouraging major sports teams to plan reopenings witho
