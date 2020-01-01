Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
47223065_thumbnail

Bartolo Colon wants to pitch for Mets in 2020: 'If it was up to me, I would retire with the Mets'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 47s

Bartolo Colon is not ready to ride off into the sunset, instead hoping to pitch again in 2020 before retiring. And he made it clear that his preference is to return to the Mets.

Tweets