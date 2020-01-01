Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Bartolo Colon offers his ‘old man’ services to MLB teams

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 1m

Bartolo Colon turns 47 next week. At that age, most MLB players have been retired for years, maybe even a decade. Not Bartolo, who told ESPN's Marly Rivera he is still eager to pitch another season in the majors. "If I had the opportunity, I would...

