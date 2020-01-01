Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Colon wants to return to Mets for 1 more season

by: Jason Wilson The Score 5m

Bartolo Colon wants one last year as a major-league pitcher.If the 46-year-old has his way, the New York Mets will be the team to give him that chance, according to Marly Rivera of ESPN.However, after not landing a big-league deal in 2019, Colon...

