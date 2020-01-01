New York Mets
46-Year Old Bartolo Colon Wants 1 More MLB Season, Prefers to Play for Mets
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 45s
Bartolo Colon doesn't want his final Major League Baseball appearance to be when he allowed four earned runs in 0.2 innings as a member of the Texas Rangers in a September 2018 loss to the Seattle Mariners ...
Yep. Typical Mets never appreciating what they have and wanting something more.@metspolice I love Mags. He never got a fair shakeBlogger / Podcaster
1991 @20Hojo hit 38 HRs with 117 RBI. In 2020 numbers that’s like 65 HRs and 204 RBI. Also 34 doubles and 30 steals. Not bad Hojo! Not bad. So the Mets move him to CF for 1992. SMH.Blogger / Podcaster
When My Dad was diagnosed with CoVid and pneumonia in the days preceding his death doctors and I spoke about trying Hydroxychloroquine but given his multiple bypass surgeries & heart condition we decided against it. I will live my whole life wondering If I made the right choiceBeat Writer / Columnist
Can someone explain why people won’t be allowed to go swimming? Salt water I would think is totally harmlessCoronavirus News: Some NYC beach restrictions eased as COVID-19 testing increases https://t.co/C9RvMuEF5R https://t.co/zVEgsikTZsMisc
3 states with multiple baseball franchises--seem OK with baseball returning acc to their political officials--NY Texas and California--got to think this is a good signBeat Writer / Columnist
5 middle infield prospects that the Mets could target in the 2020 MLB Draft (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/xYFTMFgrzUTV / Radio Network
