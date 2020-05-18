Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
52983664_thumbnail

46-year-old Bartolo Colon wants to pitch for Mets again

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 2m

Bartolo Colon wants to pitch for the Mets again. Colon, who turns 47 next week, told ESPN he hopes to pitch one more big-league season and that it would be Amazin’ to end up back with the Mets,

Tweets