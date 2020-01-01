Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Watch: Glavine wins 300th with Mets (Tue, 6 ET)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

For as rich as their pitching history may be, the Mets waited decades to watch a player win his 300th game in their uniform. Tom Seaver won his 300th with the White Sox, of all teams. Jerry Koosman and Dwight Gooden fell well short of the hallowed

