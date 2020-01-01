New York Mets
A strong 8-year-old inspires the Mets coaching staff to train for a marathon
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 4m
New York Mets coaches are training for a marathon, inspired by the courage of assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo's 8-year-old daughter, Leighton.
