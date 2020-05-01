New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tom Brennan - THE METS' BEST HITTER OF THE 1990'S
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2m
The 1990's certainly had some mighty interesting Mets hitters: Howard Johnson (HoJo) hit 38 HRs and plated 117 in 1991, very impre...
Tweets
-
RT @PerryQuartuccio: Height doesn’t measure heart. That’s it; that’s the tweet. 🔥 @STR0Player
-
Good morning! On which sports facilities are likeliest to open soonest in New York, birthday boy Turk Wendell's #Mets greatness and more. Home Teams is live! https://t.co/CeEK288YXlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ken Boyer is one of several former MVPs to put on a #Mets uniform briefly. We look back at his time with the Amazins #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/2X84CTqYuGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OGTedBerg: Can't believe so many people are on the side of baseball players when meanwhile it's the owners who hit tremendous dingers and thrill us with their 100-mph fastballsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Joon Lee: How KBO superfan 'Santa Grandfather' became one of the only people on the planet attending live baseball games https://t.co/4LUUpjmTWoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Story time with Sweeny: one Mo taleWFAN's @YankeesWFAN recalls something Mariano Rivera said to him months after his retirement that gave tremendous insight into the closer's laser focus. https://t.co/c07MDUW6PyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets