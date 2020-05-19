Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #28: Mike Schmidt

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

The greatest third-baseman of all-time, there is no doubt of Michael Jack Schmidt’s place in the Hall of Immortals. For 18 years Schmidt was perhaps the most feared slugger in the National League.  In 13 of his 15 full season he hit more than 30...

